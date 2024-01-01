GasPot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

GasPot is a honeypot designed to simulate a Veeder Root Guardian AST commonly used in the oil and gas industry for Gas Station tanks, with randomized instances to appear unique. It can be easily configured via a config.ini file to mimic different gas stations and products, and logs all connections locally for analysis.