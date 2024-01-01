Malbait Logo

Malbait is a honeypot, or 'malware bait' program designed to waste the time of hackers and monitor hostile traffic on the internet. It can be run in '-defaults' mode with Superuser privileges on a small, cheap, permanently-on computer like a Raspberry Pi to defend a network.

