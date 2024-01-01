Glastopf 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Glastopf is a Python web application honeypot founded by Lukas Rist. General approach: Vulnerability type emulation instead of vulnerability emulation. Once a vulnerability type is emulated, Glastopf can handle unknown attacks of the same type. While implementation may be slower and more complicated, we remain ahead of the attackers until they come up with a new method or discover a new flaw in our implementation. Modular design to add new logging capabilities or attack type handlers. Various database capabilities are already in place. HPFeeds logging is supported for centralized data collection. Popular attack type emulation is already in place: Remote File Inclusion via a build-in PHP sandbox, Local File Inclusion providing files from a virtual file system and HTML injection via POST requests. Adversaries usually use search engines and special crafted search requests to find their victims. In order to attract them, Glastopf provides those keywords (AKA 'dork') and additionally extracts them from requests, extending its attack surface automatically. As a result, the honeypot gets more and more