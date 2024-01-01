WP-Smart-Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

WordPress plugin to reduce comment spam with a smarter honeypot. The trickiest thing here is to make sure the comment form is done in the new style in your comment form. Since this plugin rearranges form fields, it requires the newer comment template. The website still gets trackback spam, which is harder to figure out a solution for because a trackback is sort of meant to be done by computers. The only solution for trackback spam is to turn off trackbacks. This plugin is not intended to stop trackback spam. Installation: Go to the release page on GitHub, download the latest zip file, rename it to wp-smart-honeypot.zip, go to your WordPress admin panel, click on Plugin » Add New, then click the upload tab, browse for your wp-smart-honeypot.zip and click Install Now, and finally activate the plugin. Notes: This plugin may include some form elements related to bootstrap. You may need to modify the PHP before using it on your site. If you are not using WordPress and would like to see a PHP example of a honeypot form in use, refer to the documentation.