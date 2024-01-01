A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)
Portlurker is a port listener and honeypot written in Rust, featuring protocol guessing, safe string display, and rudimentary SQLite logging. To install, ensure you have the latest stable version of rustc & Cargo, install libsqlite3-dev for SQLite logging support, and configure the YAML-formatted config file. Running the project requires building with cargo build and executing with cargo run.
Identify unintended network access to AWS resources and ensure network security by analyzing network reachability conditions.
A simple command-line tool that scans a website for CORS misconfigurations
A tool for scanning networks, enumerating Siemens PLCs, and gathering detailed information about them.
A DNS rebinding toolkit
WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected.