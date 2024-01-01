Portlurker 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Portlurker is a port listener and honeypot written in Rust, featuring protocol guessing, safe string display, and rudimentary SQLite logging. To install, ensure you have the latest stable version of rustc & Cargo, install libsqlite3-dev for SQLite logging support, and configure the YAML-formatted config file. Running the project requires building with cargo build and executing with cargo run.