Kako 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This project provides honeypots for a number of well known and deployed embedded device vulnerabilities. It is intended for cataloging attack sources, droppers, and payloads. The default configuration runs simulations, captures request information, processes payloads, and supports dependencies like click, boto3, requests, and cerberus. Configuration is done via a YAML document, and output formats include AWS SNS and flat-file JSON.