Hived is a honeypot tool for deceiving attackers and gathering information.
T-Pot 17.10 is a multi-honeypot platform based on docker and docker-compose, including honeypots like conpot, cowrie, dionaea, and more, along with tools like ELK stack, Netdata, and Suricata for monitoring and visualization of captured events.
Hived is a honeypot tool for deceiving attackers and gathering information.
Repository of plugins for the Honeycomb honeypot framework
A PoC tool for utilizing GPT3.5 in developing an SMTP honeypot.
A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.
A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring.
A modular web application honeypot framework with automation and logging capabilities.