Hudinx is a medium interaction SSH honeypot designed to log brute force attacks and the entire shell interaction performed by the attacker. It features a fake filesystem with the ability to add/remove files, a full fake filesystem resembling a Debian 5.0 installation, the possibility of adding fake file contents, session logs stored in a format for easy replay, saving files downloaded with wget for later inspection, and various trickery like pretending to connect somewhere and exit not really exiting. Requirements include operating systems like Debian, CentOS, FreeBSD, and Windows 7, 8, 10, Python 2.7+, Twisted, PyCrypto, StrawberryPerl, and Zope Interface.