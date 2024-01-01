A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.
Hudinx is a medium interaction SSH honeypot designed to log brute force attacks and the entire shell interaction performed by the attacker. It features a fake filesystem with the ability to add/remove files, a full fake filesystem resembling a Debian 5.0 installation, the possibility of adding fake file contents, session logs stored in a format for easy replay, saving files downloaded with wget for later inspection, and various trickery like pretending to connect somewhere and exit not really exiting. Requirements include operating systems like Debian, CentOS, FreeBSD, and Windows 7, 8, 10, Python 2.7+, Twisted, PyCrypto, StrawberryPerl, and Zope Interface.
A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool.
Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.
A tool to leak git repositories from misconfigured websites
Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.
Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots