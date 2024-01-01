Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository includes a shell script that installs a honeypot server and multiple honeypots, with python scripts to process log files and display information on a Flask page. The dashboard in Kibana shows attack attempts, including a 'threat map'. The 'Intel' Flask site displays useful information like successful and unsuccessful SSH connections, callouts by attackers, and connections to different honeypots. The server scripts use OpenDNS Investigate and Virustotal to gather information about connecting IPs and contacted domains/IPs.