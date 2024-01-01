Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard

Troje is a honeypot that creates a realistic environment within lxc containers to monitor and record traffic and changes to drives.
This repository includes a shell script that installs a honeypot server and multiple honeypots, with python scripts to process log files and display information on a Flask page. The dashboard in Kibana shows attack attempts, including a 'threat map'. The 'Intel' Flask site displays useful information like successful and unsuccessful SSH connections, callouts by attackers, and connections to different honeypots. The server scripts use OpenDNS Investigate and Virustotal to gather information about connecting IPs and contacted domains/IPs.
Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.
A low interaction honeypot for detecting CVE-2018-0101 vulnerability in Cisco ASA component.
Python telnet honeypot for catching botnet binaries
A tool for embedding XXE/XML exploits into different filetypes
A tutorial on setting up Dionaea on an EC2 instance in 20 minutes