bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials.
Low-interaction VNC honeypot that listens on a port and logs responses to a static VNC Auth challenge. It was inspired by VNC-Pot, but does not have any dependencies outside the go standard library. Setup and Install: go get github.com/magisterquis/vnclowpot go install github.com/magisterquis/vnclowpot vnclowpot Options: There are only two options: The listen address can be changed with -l. John The Ripper-compatible lines can be generated with -j (and will need to be extracted from the log messages with something like cut -f 4 -d ' '). Pull requests are welcome. Cracker: In the cracker directory, there is a simple program to try to crack the handshakes logged in John The Ripper format. See its README for more details. Tester: In the tester directory, there is a simple program to generate VNC authentication attempts, for use in testing vnclowpot, as well as being production-grade for pentesting. See its README for more details. Windows: Should probably work.
A configurable DNS honeypot with SQLite logging and Docker support.
GHH is a honeypot tool to defend against search engine hackers using Google as a hacking tool.
A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.
A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols.
