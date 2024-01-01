Sticky Elephant 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Sticky Elephant is a medium-interaction PostgreSQL honeypot. It can be configured using a YAML file that defines its behavior. Configuration options include log path, port, host, debug mode, and HPFeeds settings. Sticky Elephant can be installed as a gem or cloned from the repository and run using the `sticky_elephant` command. For more information, see the sticky_elephant.conf configuration file.