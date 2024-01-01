Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities.
DDoSPot is a honeypot platform designed for tracking and monitoring UDP-based Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. The platform supports various honeypot services/servers in the form of plugins, each with its own database, log file, and the ability to generate daily blacklists of potential attackers/scanners.
Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities.
A crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot for exposing website threats.
A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.
A local file inclusion exploitation tool
A FTP honeypot tool for detecting and capturing malicious file upload attempts.
Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP.