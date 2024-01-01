DDoSPot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DDoSPot is a honeypot platform designed for tracking and monitoring UDP-based Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. The platform supports various honeypot services/servers in the form of plugins, each with its own database, log file, and the ability to generate daily blacklists of potential attackers/scanners.