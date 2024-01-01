A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.
HoneyMalt is a Maltego transform pack designed for the analysis and graphing of Honeypots, starting with Kippo that uses MySQL. It allows exporting SQL data for visualization in Maltego graphs, utilizing native Maltego entities and requiring python modules like canari, MySQL Python Connector, and Python Geoip. Remote connections to Kippo MySQL instance need to be allowed by granting permissions. Installation involves cloning the repository, creating a profile, and specifying the path to the source folder.
A project focusing on understanding and combating threats to the Internet economy and net citizens.
A threat intelligence dissemination layer for open-source security tools with STIX-2 support and plugin-based architecture.
Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.
BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API.
Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.