HoneyMalt is a Maltego transform pack designed for the analysis and graphing of Honeypots, starting with Kippo that uses MySQL. It allows exporting SQL data for visualization in Maltego graphs, utilizing native Maltego entities and requiring python modules like canari, MySQL Python Connector, and Python Geoip. Remote connections to Kippo MySQL instance need to be allowed by granting permissions. Installation involves cloning the repository, creating a profile, and specifying the path to the source folder.