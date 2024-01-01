WebLogic Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A low interaction honeypot to detect CVE-2017-10271 in the Oracle WebLogic Server component of Oracle Fusion Middleware. This honeypot does a simple simulation of the WebLogic server and will allow attackers to use the vulnerability to attempt to execute code, and will report of such attempts. Released under the MIT license for the use of the community, pull requests are welcome!