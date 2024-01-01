WebLogic Honeypot

ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options.
A low interaction honeypot to detect CVE-2017-10271 in the Oracle WebLogic Server component of Oracle Fusion Middleware. This honeypot does a simple simulation of the WebLogic server and will allow attackers to use the vulnerability to attempt to execute code, and will report of such attempts. Released under the MIT license for the use of the community, pull requests are welcome!
A list of services and how to claim (sub)domains with dangling DNS records.
A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting
Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.
A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks.
SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.