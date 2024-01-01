SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.
Quick proof of concept to detect a Kippo SSH honeypot instance externally. Usage: python kippo_detect.py 1.1.1.1 [!] Kippo honeypot detected!
SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.
A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests.
A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking.
A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS
A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.