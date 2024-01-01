Kippo Detect

ALTERNATIVES

SentryPeer 0 ( 0 ) SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers. Network Security Free securitysecurity-professionalsfraud-detectionrestful-api

SSHGuard 0 ( 0 ) SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall. Network Security Free firewallsshattack-detectionbrute-force

extended-ssrf-search 0 ( 0 ) A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests. Network Security Free penetration-testingssrfsecurity-researchweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanning

Aircrack-ng 0 ( 0 ) A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking. Network Security Free packet-capturewireless-security