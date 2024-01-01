Log4Pot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A honeypot designed to detect and capture exploitation attempts of the Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228). It listens on various ports for Log4Shell exploitation, detects exploitation in request lines and headers, downloads exploit payloads recursively, and offers logging to both file and Azure blob storage. To use, install Poetry, clone the GitHub repository, install dependencies, configure parameters in log4pot.conf, and run the tool. It can also be run without external dependencies for basic functionality. For redirecting traffic to Log4Pot, iptables commands can be used.