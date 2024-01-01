A tool to generate a PNG image containing a XSS payload
Project Artillery by Binary Defense Systems is a combination of a honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system that aims to evolve into a hardening monitoring platform to detect insecure configurations on Linux and Windows systems. It sets up common attack ports, blacklists attackers, monitors specified folders for modifications, tracks SSH logs for brute force attempts, and sends email alerts on attacks.
Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.
SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer for capturing and analyzing spam data.
A highly interactive honeypot for observing access from attackers by building easily targeted and compromised web applications, forwarding logs to Google BigQuery for accumulation and visualization.
Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool with various modes of operation and plugin support for catching attacks against TCP and UDP services.
Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.