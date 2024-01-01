HoneyPress

ALTERNATIVES

Dionaea 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols. Honeypots Free honeypotpythonshellcodehttpsmbftp

go-HoneyPot 0 ( 0 ) A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity Honeypots Free gohoneypotincident-responsenetwork-securityattack-detection

Tango 0 ( 0 ) Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease. Honeypots Free honeypotsecurity-testingincident-responsesplunkcowrie

Honeypot-FTP 0 ( 0 ) FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates. Honeypots Free honeypotmalwaresslhoneytokenftp

Beelzebub 0 ( 0 ) Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm. Honeypots Free honeypotkubernetes