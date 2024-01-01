Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.
HoneyPress is a WordPress honeypot tool that runs in a Docker container, allowing users to clone and build the Docker image and start the tool to monitor and log access attempts.
A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity
Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease.
FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates.
Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm.
OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot with low resource requirements and alerting capabilities.