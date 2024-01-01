bap 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials in a 'parser friendly format'. The webservice responds with 401 WWW-Authenticate: Basic realm='ADMIN' for HEAD and GET requests, and generates an error response for other HTTP methods. No valid username/password exists, only credentials are logged. Configuration involves setting HTTP_ADDR and HTTP_PORT in bap.py, with default binding to *:8080. Running bap.py starts the service, while start-bap-debian.sh and stop-bap-debian.sh manage background execution. Logging occurs in pot.log in the same directory as bap.py, with entries in the format: [Date Time] Client_address:Client_port Auth_method Decoded_auth_string.