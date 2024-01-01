A tool for creating custom policies for IEE policies
Honeyntp is an ntp-scan logger/honeypot that logs all NTP packets into a Redis database, providing first-seen/last-seen information per IP/Port pair. It's based on the ntplib library and has been tested on Linux and Windows 7. This tool is useful for detecting DDoS attempts, which often use port 80 as the source port. For any questions or support, please contact limifly@gmail.com or limifly@163.com.
TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted over TCP connections.
A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data.
mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets.