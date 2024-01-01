Honeyntp 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Honeyntp is an ntp-scan logger/honeypot that logs all NTP packets into a Redis database, providing first-seen/last-seen information per IP/Port pair. It's based on the ntplib library and has been tested on Linux and Windows 7. This tool is useful for detecting DDoS attempts, which often use port 80 as the source port. For any questions or support, please contact limifly@gmail.com or limifly@163.com.