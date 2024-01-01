GHH - Google Hack Honeypot

Bluetooth Honeypot with monitoring capabilities
Google Hack Honeypot (GHH) is a tool designed to provide reconnaissance against attackers that use search engines as a hacking tool against your resources. It implements honeypot theory to enhance web presence security by leveraging the Google search engine index and the Google Hacking Database (GHDB) maintained by the johnny.ihackstuff.com community.
A configurable DNS honeypot with SQLite logging and Docker support.
LaBrea is a 'sticky' honeypot and IDS tool that traps malicious actors by creating virtual servers on unused IP addresses.
The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.
A local file inclusion exploitation tool
A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance.