GHH - Google Hack Honeypot

Google Hack Honeypot (GHH) is a tool designed to provide reconnaissance against attackers that use search engines as a hacking tool against your resources. It implements honeypot theory to enhance web presence security by leveraging the Google search engine index and the Google Hacking Database (GHDB) maintained by the johnny.ihackstuff.com community.

Honeypots
Free
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2honeypot

