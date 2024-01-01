MiniCPS 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MiniCPS is a framework for Cyber-Physical Systems real-time simulation that includes support for physical process and control devices simulation, and network emulation. It is built on top of mininet. MiniCPS is developed by the SCy-Phy group from SUTD (Singapore University of Design and Technology). Reference Research Papers: MiniCPS: A toolkit for security research on CPS networks (ACM CPS-SPC15), Towards high-interaction virtual ICS honeypots-in-a-box (ACM CPS-SPC16), Gamifying ICS Security Training and Research: Design, Implementation, and Results of S3 (ACM CPS-SPC17). Docs: See readthedocs. Contributing: See Contributing.