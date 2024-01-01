Setup script for Regon-ng
MiniCPS is a framework for Cyber-Physical Systems real-time simulation that includes support for physical process and control devices simulation, and network emulation. It is built on top of mininet. MiniCPS is developed by the SCy-Phy group from SUTD (Singapore University of Design and Technology). Reference Research Papers: MiniCPS: A toolkit for security research on CPS networks (ACM CPS-SPC15), Towards high-interaction virtual ICS honeypots-in-a-box (ACM CPS-SPC16), Gamifying ICS Security Training and Research: Design, Implementation, and Results of S3 (ACM CPS-SPC17). Docs: See readthedocs. Contributing: See Contributing.
A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.
A managed code hooking template for .NET assemblies, enabling API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation.
Very vulnerable ARM/ARM64[AARCH64] application with various levels of vulnerabilities for exploitation training.
Online Telegram bot for collecting information on individuals from various websites.
Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams