Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.
modpot v0.3.11 (Not for workgroups) is a modular web application honeypot framework written in Golang, utilizing the gin framework, allowing users to deploy simple html/js honeypots to detect attacks and form entries, with responders offering automation and logging pipelines. Best used alongside honeypage for creating flattened single html file versions of web applications.
Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.
Modular honeypot based on Python with support for Siemens S7 protocol.
Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots
A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting
Find domains and subdomains related to a given domain
Honeypot for Telnet service with configurable settings.