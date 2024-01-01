modpot Logo

modpot v0.3.11 (Not for workgroups) is a modular web application honeypot framework written in Golang, utilizing the gin framework, allowing users to deploy simple html/js honeypots to detect attacks and form entries, with responders offering automation and logging pipelines. Best used alongside honeypage for creating flattened single html file versions of web applications.

honeypotweb-application-securitygolangsecurity-automation

