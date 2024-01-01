Nodepot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Nodepot Version 0.36: 14.05.2015 Thanks to Angelo Dell'Aera and Andrea De Pasquale for testing. Not production ready! A nodejs web application honeypot designed to run in small environments such as Raspberry PI / Cubietrack. Nodepot was initially started as a pure learning project for NodeJS. To install, follow the provided instructions for Openshift or Ubuntu/Debian systems. Ensure that redis is running before starting the server.