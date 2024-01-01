Nodepot Logo

Nodepot

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Nodepot Version 0.36: 14.05.2015 Thanks to Angelo Dell'Aera and Andrea De Pasquale for testing. Not production ready! A nodejs web application honeypot designed to run in small environments such as Raspberry PI / Cubietrack. Nodepot was initially started as a pure learning project for NodeJS. To install, follow the provided instructions for Openshift or Ubuntu/Debian systems. Ensure that redis is running before starting the server.

Honeypots
Free
blue-teamhoneypotnodejsweb-application-security

ALTERNATIVES

Beelzebub Logo

Beelzebub

0 (0)

Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotkubernetes