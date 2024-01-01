Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities.
SMTPLLMPot is a simple Proof of Concept (PoC) tool that demonstrates the use of GPT3.5 in creating an SMTP honeypot. It requires Python3, openai, and socat to run effectively.
Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities.
Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.
A configurable DNS honeypot with SQLite logging and Docker support.
A honeypot for Intel's AMT Firmware Vulnerability CVE-2017-5689
A multiarch honeypot platform supporting 20+ honeypots and offering visualization options and security tools.
Repository of plugins for the Honeycomb honeypot framework