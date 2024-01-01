SMTPLLMPot Logo

SMTPLLMPot is a simple Proof of Concept (PoC) tool that demonstrates the use of GPT3.5 in creating an SMTP honeypot. It requires Python3, openai, and socat to run effectively.

