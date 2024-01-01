Cisco ASA Honeypot

A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities
A low interaction honeypot for the Cisco ASA component capable of detecting CVE-2018-0101, a DoS and remote code execution vulnerability. It is released under the MIT license for the use of the community. Optional settings for hpfeeds logging are available.
Find domains and subdomains related to a given domain
A DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks
A basic Flask-based Outlook Web App (OWA) honeypot for cybersecurity experimentation.
A highly interactive honeypot for observing access from attackers by building easily targeted and compromised web applications, forwarding logs to Google BigQuery for accumulation and visualization.
A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them