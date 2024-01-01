Cisco ASA Honeypot Logo

A low interaction honeypot for the Cisco ASA component capable of detecting CVE-2018-0101, a DoS and remote code execution vulnerability. It is released under the MIT license for the use of the community. Optional settings for hpfeeds logging are available.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotdoslow-interactionmit-license

