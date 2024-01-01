A honeypot mimicking Tomcat manager endpoints to log requests and save attacker's WAR files for analysis.
WhiteFace HoneyPot is a honeypot tool that can be installed on Ubuntu by following the steps: $ pip install twisted $ git clone https://github.com/csirtgadgets/whiteface-honeypot.git $ cd whiteface-honeypot $ sh start.sh $ sh stop.sh. It supports configurations for RDP and VNC feeds, and was initially based on http://labs.inguardians.com/tomshoneypot.html and https://github.com/desaster/kippo.
A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.
Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities.
A medium interaction printer honeypot that simulates a standard networked printer
A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain
A tutorial on setting up Dionaea on an EC2 instance in 20 minutes