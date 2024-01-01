WhiteFace HoneyPot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

WhiteFace HoneyPot is a honeypot tool that can be installed on Ubuntu by following the steps: $ pip install twisted $ git clone https://github.com/csirtgadgets/whiteface-honeypot.git $ cd whiteface-honeypot $ sh start.sh $ sh stop.sh. It supports configurations for RDP and VNC feeds, and was initially based on http://labs.inguardians.com/tomshoneypot.html and https://github.com/desaster/kippo.