A Mojolicious and DBIx::Class webapp to display statistics about your kippo SSH honeypot. Prerequisites include cpanm Mojolicious DBIx::Class Date::Calc Chart::Strip Date::Parse. Configuration involves setting up Kippo's kippo.cfg as per the FAQ comments, creating a database, granting rights to the user, and configuring kippo_stats.json with the appropriate DSN, username, and password. Launch the development server on localhost:3000 using 'perl script/kippo_stats daemon'. Additional statistics are available at http://localhost:3000/stats/ with the option to make the server available via lighttpd.