phpMyAdmin Honeypot

Probably one of the smallest and simplest web honeypots out there, requiring a web server running Apache, the ability to change file permissions, basic knowledge of HTML and PHP, and about 30 minutes of free time. For automated alert generation, access to a Log Manager / SIEM is recommended. Installation involves uploading the /phpmyadmin-interactive/ folder to the root of the web directory, changing the folder name to /phpmyadmin/, adjusting permissions on /phpmyadmin/log.txt, ensuring all contents are owned by the 'web user', and adding specific lines to the robots.txt file to prevent indexing.