phpMyAdmin Honeypot

High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features.
Probably one of the smallest and simplest web honeypots out there, requiring a web server running Apache, the ability to change file permissions, basic knowledge of HTML and PHP, and about 30 minutes of free time. For automated alert generation, access to a Log Manager / SIEM is recommended. Installation involves uploading the /phpmyadmin-interactive/ folder to the root of the web directory, changing the folder name to /phpmyadmin/, adjusting permissions on /phpmyadmin/log.txt, ensuring all contents are owned by the 'web user', and adding specific lines to the robots.txt file to prevent indexing.
Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner.
A honeypot agent for running honeypots with service and data at threatwar.com.
A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities
A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.
A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.