Beelzebub 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework designed to provide a highly secure environment for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks. It offers a low code approach for easy implementation and utilizes virtualization techniques powered by OpenAI Generative Pre-trained Transformer. OpenAI GPT Integration: Learn how to integrate Beelzebub with OpenAI GPT-3 by referring to our comprehensive guide on Medium: Medium Article Telegram Bot for Real-Time Attacks: Stay updated on real-time attacks by joining our dedicated Telegram channel: Telegram Channel Examples: To better understand the capabilities of Beelzebub, you can explore our example repository: mariocandela/beelzebub-example Quick Start: We provide two quick start options for build and run Beelzebub: using Docker Compose or the Go compiler. Using Docker Compose: Build the Docker images: $ docker-compose build Start Beelzebub in detached mode: $ docker-compose up -d Using Go Compiler: Download the necessary Go modules: $ go mod download Build the Beelzebub executable: $ go build Run Beelzebub: $ ./beelzebub Deploy on Kubernetes cluster using Helm: Install helm Deploy Beelzebub: $ helm install beelzebub ./beelzebub-char