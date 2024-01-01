Delilah Honeypot

A correlated injection proxy tool for XSS Hunter
Delilah is a honeypot system inspired by Jordan Wright’s Elastichoney that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands. It acts as a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands. Whenever an attacker issues a download command, Delilah will attempt to download the file the attacker is attempting to introduce on a victim's system. Whenever Delilah detects an attacker's commands, a notification email is sent to one or more email addresses in order to alert analysts in real-time of incoming attacks. Delilah provides a variety of configurable parameters to mimic Elasticsearch instances and prevent an attacker from easily determining that they are interacting with a honeypot. Multiple Delilah nodes can be installed to form a network of sensors. To more easily view the sensor network, analysts should use the
LaBrea is a 'sticky' honeypot and IDS tool that traps malicious actors by creating virtual servers on unused IP addresses.
A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.
A honeypot tool to detect and log CVE-2019-19781 scan and exploitation attempts.
A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.