A low interaction honeypot to detect CVE-2018-2636 in Oracle Hospitality Applications.
RedisHoneyPot is a high-interaction honeypot system that supports the Redis protocol, developed in Golang. It simulates commands like ping, info, set, get, del, exists, keys, flushall, flushdb, save, select, dbsize, config, and slaveof. Usage: nohup ./RedisHoneyPot -addr 0.0.0.0:6379 -proto tcp -num 1 > redis.log & By default, it listens on port 6379 of 0.0.0.0 using the TCP protocol.
A low interaction honeypot to detect CVE-2018-2636 in Oracle Hospitality Applications.
A highly interactive honeypot for observing access from attackers by building easily targeted and compromised web applications, forwarding logs to Google BigQuery for accumulation and visualization.
A webapp for displaying statistics about your kippo SSH honeypot.
A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.
Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner.
A toolkit that transforms PHP applications into web-based high-interaction Honeypots for monitoring and analyzing attacks.