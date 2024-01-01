RedisHoneyPot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

RedisHoneyPot is a high-interaction honeypot system that supports the Redis protocol, developed in Golang. It simulates commands like ping, info, set, get, del, exists, keys, flushall, flushdb, save, select, dbsize, config, and slaveof. Usage: nohup ./RedisHoneyPot -addr 0.0.0.0:6379 -proto tcp -num 1 > redis.log & By default, it listens on port 6379 of 0.0.0.0 using the TCP protocol.