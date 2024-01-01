Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool with various modes of operation and plugin support for catching attacks against TCP and UDP services.
Hived is a honeypot tool used to deceive attackers by simulating vulnerable systems and services to gather information about their tactics and tools. The tool is licensed under the MIT License, allowing users to freely use, modify, and distribute it.
A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.
A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks
A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.
A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.
A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain