Drupot is a honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules. It allows you to set the HTTP port to listen on and the CHANGELOG file path. You can also enable hpfeeds for logging and supply the necessary information. This tool mimics different versions of Drupal and can be used to detect and track Drupal scans.