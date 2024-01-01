A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.
Troje is a honeypot that creates a real environment within a physical or virtual machine using lxc containers. These containers are created on the first connection with the desired service, such as SSH. Troje passes all traffic between the service and the 'attacker's' own attack vector, monitoring all traffic within the lxc container and recording changes to the drives. Note: This is a proof of concept and has not been thoroughly tested.
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats
A subdomain finder tool
A honeypot for the Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) with various detection and logging features.
Automated script to install and deploy a honeypot with kippo, dionaea, and p0f on Ubuntu 12.04.
A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name.