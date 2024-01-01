Troje 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Troje is a honeypot that creates a real environment within a physical or virtual machine using lxc containers. These containers are created on the first connection with the desired service, such as SSH. Troje passes all traffic between the service and the 'attacker's' own attack vector, monitoring all traffic within the lxc container and recording changes to the drives. Note: This is a proof of concept and has not been thoroughly tested.