MICROS Honeypot is a low interaction honeypot designed to detect CVE-2018-2636 in the Oracle Hospitality Simphony component of Oracle Hospitality Applications (MICROS). This honeypot simulates the MICROS server, allowing attackers to exploit the directory traversal vulnerability to 'steal files' and reports such attempts. It is released under the MIT license for community use, and pull requests are welcome. For usage, run without parameters to listen on the default port (8080) or with --help to see other command line parameters.