A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks
MICROS Honeypot is a low interaction honeypot designed to detect CVE-2018-2636 in the Oracle Hospitality Simphony component of Oracle Hospitality Applications (MICROS). This honeypot simulates the MICROS server, allowing attackers to exploit the directory traversal vulnerability to 'steal files' and reports such attempts. It is released under the MIT license for community use, and pull requests are welcome. For usage, run without parameters to listen on the default port (8080) or with --help to see other command line parameters.
GasPot is a honeypot simulation tool for Gas Station tanks in the oil and gas industry.
FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates.
RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata.
SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.
Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests.