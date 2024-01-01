Honeypot Daemon (potd)

GHH is a honeypot tool to defend against search engine hackers using Google as a hacking tool.
This project, currently in a pre-alpha state, is a part of a BA thesis and requires dependencies like Cgroups, Namespaces, libssh, pthread, and optionally libseccomp. It functions as a honeypot with the ability to process, filter, and redirect incoming traffic to a jail/sandbox environment.
A mini webserver with FTP support for XXE payloads
Fast web fuzzer written in Go
A honeypot tool to mimic the router backdoor 'TCP32764' found in various router firmwares, providing a way to test for vulnerabilities.
A tool for embedding XXE/XML exploits into different filetypes
A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them