Honeypot Daemon (potd)

This project, currently in a pre-alpha state, is a part of a BA thesis and requires dependencies like Cgroups, Namespaces, libssh, pthread, and optionally libseccomp. It functions as a honeypot with the ability to process, filter, and redirect incoming traffic to a jail/sandbox environment.