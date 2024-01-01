MTPot Logo

Cymmetria Research's MTPot is a simple open-source honeypot designed for the Apache Struts exploit, released under the MIT license for community use. It allows users to set up a honeypot environment to detect and analyze malicious activities. The tool provides a configurable JSON-based setup for defining ports and expected commands/responses, making it a valuable asset in cybersecurity research and defense strategies.

