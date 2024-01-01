node-ftp-honeypot Logo

Node-ftp-honeypot is a FTP honeypot that launches a FTP server where only file uploads are allowed. Any attempted file uploads by bots or scanners are moved to a 'pandora-box' folder named after the attacker's IP.

