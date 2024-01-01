node-ftp-honeypot

ALTERNATIVES

DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor 0 ( 0 ) The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-securitysshtelnetraspberry-picowrie

Heralding 0 ( 0 ) A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols Honeypots Free honeypotsshhttpjsonvnctelnetftpcsvsmtphttps

Troje 0 ( 0 ) Troje is a honeypot that creates a realistic environment within lxc containers to monitor and record traffic and changes to drives. Honeypots Free container-securityhoneypotattack-vectorproof-of-concept

SNARE 0 ( 0 ) A web application honeypot sensor attracting malicious traffic from the Internet Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-security