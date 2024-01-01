Docker HTTP API Emulator 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool is a simple server that emulates some aspects of the Docker HTTP API, responding to specific HTTP requests like version, ping, and image creation, while logging events to services like Webex Teams, Slack, MongoDB, and HTTP Collector. It also facilitates pulling webpages through a honeypot and provides an easy deployment script for AWS.