Docker HTTP API Emulator

PwnAuth is an open-source tool for generating and managing authentication tokens for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.
This tool is a simple server that emulates some aspects of the Docker HTTP API, responding to specific HTTP requests like version, ping, and image creation, while logging events to services like Webex Teams, Slack, MongoDB, and HTTP Collector. It also facilitates pulling webpages through a honeypot and provides an easy deployment script for AWS.
A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking
A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection.
Ultimate Internet of Things/Industrial Control Systems reconnaissance tool powered by Shodan.
Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments.
A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.