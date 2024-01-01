Spam Honeypot Tool 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Spam Honeypot Tool Simple Open Relay Simulator for Spam Capture and Analysis Installation Requirements on Debian (base) 6.x, 7.x Perl 5.10.1 CPAN Modules IO::Socket Mail::MboxParser LWP::Simple LWP::UserAgent experimental DBI DBD::mysql Digest::MD5::File MySQL Server Installation Linux Debian installation instructions Execution Once you have all the modules installed you just have to create a database called spampot or whatever you wish to name it, create a user with password and then assign the name of your database to the user you've already created. Please set this values on the spampot-ng.conf file. In order to run the tool you have to run it with sudo or using a wrapper as authbind, here are the instructions # sudo perl spampot-ng.pl # authbind --deep perl spampot-ng.pl Author Miguel Raúl Bautista Soria