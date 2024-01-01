Spam Honeypot Tool Logo

Spam Honeypot Tool Simple Open Relay Simulator for Spam Capture and Analysis Installation Requirements on Debian (base) 6.x, 7.x Perl 5.10.1 CPAN Modules IO::Socket Mail::MboxParser LWP::Simple LWP::UserAgent experimental DBI DBD::mysql Digest::MD5::File MySQL Server Installation Linux Debian installation instructions Execution Once you have all the modules installed you just have to create a database called spampot or whatever you wish to name it, create a user with password and then assign the name of your database to the user you've already created. Please set this values on the spampot-ng.conf file. In order to run the tool you have to run it with sudo or using a wrapper as authbind, here are the instructions # sudo perl spampot-ng.pl # authbind --deep perl spampot-ng.pl Author Miguel Raúl Bautista Soria

