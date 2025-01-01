AxoFlow 0 Commercial

Axoflow is a security data curation platform that automates the collection, management, and ingestion of security data. The platform provides: - Automated classification and parsing of security telemetry data - Zero-maintenance data collectors and connectors - Pipeline-based data transformation and normalization - Vendor-agnostic data collection and routing - Data format conversion to destination-specific schemas - Built-in data monitoring and observability - Compliance-focused data routing and retention management The system integrates with standard logging technologies including syslog, OpenTelemetry, and various security tools to process security data before it reaches storage or analysis destinations.