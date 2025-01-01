Axoflow is a security data curation platform that automates the collection, management, and ingestion of security data. The platform provides: - Automated classification and parsing of security telemetry data - Zero-maintenance data collectors and connectors - Pipeline-based data transformation and normalization - Vendor-agnostic data collection and routing - Data format conversion to destination-specific schemas - Built-in data monitoring and observability - Compliance-focused data routing and retention management The system integrates with standard logging technologies including syslog, OpenTelemetry, and various security tools to process security data before it reaches storage or analysis destinations.
Companion repository for deploying osquery in a production environment with tailored query packs.
Automated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) software for rapid incident response and intrusion investigations.
A simple maturity model for enterprise detection and response
CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent.
Anomali is an AI-Powered Security Operations Platform that delivers speed, scale, and performance at a reduced cost, combining ETL, SIEM, XDR, SOAR, and TIP to detect, investigate, respond, and remediate threats.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
A set of scripts for collecting forensic data from Windows and Unix systems respecting the order of volatility.
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.