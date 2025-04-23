SafeLine WAF is an open-source web application firewall that operates as a Nginx-based reverse proxy to protect web services by filtering malicious HTTP traffic. The solution employs semantic analysis and machine learning for threat detection, focusing on identifying and blocking common web vulnerabilities such as SQL injection, XSS, and RCE. SafeLine WAF includes several key security components: - Intelligent web threat detection through HTTP traffic semantic parsing - Bot protection with CAPTCHA verification and anti-replay mechanisms - HTTP flood DDoS protection via traffic orchestration and access control - Identity and access management for both on-premise and cloud applications The tool supports various deployment scenarios including e-commerce platforms, SaaS applications, and content delivery services. It offers features like geo-blocking, rate limiting, malicious IP detection, and web ACLs. SafeLine WAF is available in three tiers: a free Personal edition with basic protection features, a paid Lite edition with additional capabilities like geo-blocking, and a Pro edition with advanced configurations and analytics. The project has gained significant community adoption with over 15,000 GitHub stars and is designed with a focus on ease of setup and maintenance.
FEATURES
Bot Detection and Filtering
Identity Authentication
No Limit on the Number of Custom Rules
Rate Limiting
HTML & JS Code Encryption
Statistical Analysis
HTTP flood DDoS Protection
Geo-Blocking
Load Balancing
IP Threat Intelligence
