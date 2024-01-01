LockUp Logo

LockUp is an Android application that monitors the device for signs of attempts to image it using forensic tools like Cellebrite UFED. It does not require root access and relies on system events and known exploit staging locations to detect extraction attempts, responding with a factory reset if necessary.

