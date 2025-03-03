Sucuri Website Firewall (WAF) is a cloud-based web application security solution that provides protection against various web-based threats and attacks. The system implements multiple security layers: - Web Application Firewall (WAF) that inspects HTTP/HTTPS traffic before it reaches the server - DDoS mitigation capabilities across layers 3, 4, and 7 through an Anycast network - Virtual patching system to protect against known vulnerabilities - Brute force attack prevention with IP allowlisting capabilities - Protected pages feature with options for password protection, CAPTCHA, and 2FA - SSL/TLS support for encrypted traffic Core security functionalities include: - Signature-based detection for identifying malicious requests - Heuristic analysis for threat identification - Automated blocking of malicious traffic and attack patterns - Bot detection and filtering - Input validation and application profiling - Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) Additional features: - Content Delivery Network (CDN) for performance optimization - Load balancing and high availability options - Compatibility with various Content Management Systems (CMS) - 24/7 security monitoring and incident response - Blocklist monitoring and removal services - Regular security scanning at configurable intervals
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
