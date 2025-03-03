Sucuri Website Firewall (WAF) Logo

Sucuri Website Firewall (WAF)

Sucuri Website Firewall (WAF) is a cloud-based web application security solution that provides protection against various web-based threats and attacks. The system implements multiple security layers: - Web Application Firewall (WAF) that inspects HTTP/HTTPS traffic before it reaches the server - DDoS mitigation capabilities across layers 3, 4, and 7 through an Anycast network - Virtual patching system to protect against known vulnerabilities - Brute force attack prevention with IP allowlisting capabilities - Protected pages feature with options for password protection, CAPTCHA, and 2FA - SSL/TLS support for encrypted traffic Core security functionalities include: - Signature-based detection for identifying malicious requests - Heuristic analysis for threat identification - Automated blocking of malicious traffic and attack patterns - Bot detection and filtering - Input validation and application profiling - Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) Additional features: - Content Delivery Network (CDN) for performance optimization - Load balancing and high availability options - Compatibility with various Content Management Systems (CMS) - 24/7 security monitoring and incident response - Blocklist monitoring and removal services - Regular security scanning at configurable intervals

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Kodem Logo
Kodem

Application security platform that combines SAST and SCA with runtime intelligence to validate vulnerability exploitability and provide contextual remediation guidance.

Commercial
Application Security
CMSmap Logo
CMSmap

A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs.

Free
Application Security
Android Security Awesome Logo
Android Security Awesome

A collection of Android security related resources

Free
Application Security
Wallarm API Security Platform Logo
Wallarm API Security Platform

An integrated security platform that provides API discovery, runtime protection, security testing, and incident response capabilities for web applications, APIs, and AI systems.

Commercial
Application Security
Amplify Logo
Amplify

An automated code remediation tool that integrates with source control platforms to automatically fix security vulnerabilities in code through AI-driven analysis and one-click implementations.

Commercial
Application Security
Octoscan Logo
Octoscan

Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

Free
Application Security
XSS (Cross Site Scripting) Cheatsheet Logo
XSS (Cross Site Scripting) Cheatsheet

A comprehensive cheatsheet for XSS filter evasion techniques.

Free
Application Security
Bright Logo
Bright

A Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) platform that provides automated security testing for web applications, APIs, and LLM-powered applications throughout the software development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security