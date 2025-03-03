AppTrana 0 Commercial

AppTrana is a Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) solution that combines web application firewall (WAF), API security, DDoS protection, and bot mitigation capabilities. The platform offers managed security policies with continuous monitoring and threat detection. Key features include: - Web Application Firewall (WAF) with policy management - API protection mechanisms - DDoS attack mitigation - Automated bot detection and filtering - 24/7 security monitoring and incident response - Vulnerability management with remediation support - Zero-day threat protection capabilities The service includes guided deployment processes and operates on a managed security model where the provider handles policy configuration and tuning. It supports both websites and mobile applications, making it suitable for organizations seeking to protect their web-facing assets. AppTrana implements risk-based security controls and provides compliance support for various security standards. The platform can be deployed across multiple applications and includes options for penetration testing certification.