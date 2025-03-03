AppTrana is a Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) solution that combines web application firewall (WAF), API security, DDoS protection, and bot mitigation capabilities. The platform offers managed security policies with continuous monitoring and threat detection. Key features include: - Web Application Firewall (WAF) with policy management - API protection mechanisms - DDoS attack mitigation - Automated bot detection and filtering - 24/7 security monitoring and incident response - Vulnerability management with remediation support - Zero-day threat protection capabilities The service includes guided deployment processes and operates on a managed security model where the provider handles policy configuration and tuning. It supports both websites and mobile applications, making it suitable for organizations seeking to protect their web-facing assets. AppTrana implements risk-based security controls and provides compliance support for various security standards. The platform can be deployed across multiple applications and includes options for penetration testing certification.
An ASPM platform that provides software supply chain security through risk assessment, prioritization, and protection mechanisms.
An application security platform that provides runtime threat modeling, vulnerability management, and automated remediation workflows with a focus on identifying exploitable vulnerabilities in production environments.
A static application security testing (SAST) platform that performs comprehensive source code analysis to identify vulnerabilities, malware, and security issues in application code and dependencies.
A Windows Kernel driver intentionally vulnerable to help improve skills in kernel-level exploitation.
A honeypot trap for Symfony2 forms to reduce spam submissions.
DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity.
Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy.
