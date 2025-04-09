PAGO Networks Managed Security Services Logo

PAGO Networks Managed Security Services

PAGO Networks offers managed security services with a focus on AI-powered detection and response capabilities. The company provides several security solutions including: 1. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) - 24/7 monitoring of cybersecurity environments with real-time threat detection and response capabilities. 2. Integrated EPP/EDR - Endpoint protection and detection/response solutions for IT infrastructure, cloud environments, data centers, PCs, and servers. 3. Dark Web Monitoring - Continuous surveillance of dark web activities to identify potential data leaks and breaches related to an organization. 4. AI-based Open XDR - Extended detection and response platform that integrates security operations and analytics, combining network traffic analysis (NDR), Active Directory and firewall event integration, and threat detection. 5. OT-Oriented EPP - Specialized endpoint protection for operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) environments that goes beyond traditional antivirus solutions. 6. Freemium Threat Cleaning - A no-cost service for threat detection, response, and cleaning available through an application process. The company operates a 24/7 MDR center and provides services across multiple regions including South Korea and Singapore.

