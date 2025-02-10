Tracebit 1 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Tracebit is a security canary deployment and management platform that helps organizations detect potential intrusions across cloud infrastructure, identity systems, and endpoints. The platform operates by: - Analyzing cloud environments through read-only connections to profile existing resources - Generating and recommending contextually appropriate security canaries based on environment analysis - Deploying canaries through infrastructure-as-code modules - Continuously evolving canary configurations to maintain effectiveness Key capabilities include: - Cloud resource monitoring across AWS and Azure environments - Integration with common security tools and SIEM platforms - Automated canary deployment and maintenance - Support for multiple resource types including S3 buckets, DynamoDB tables, Secrets Manager, SSM Parameters, IAM roles, and GitHub Actions - Infrastructure-as-code deployment using Terraform - Alert generation with contextual information for incident response The system focuses on implementing an "assume breach" approach by distributing deceptive resources that can identify unauthorized access attempts and lateral movement within cloud environments.