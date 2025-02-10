Tracebit is a security canary deployment and management platform that helps organizations detect potential intrusions across cloud infrastructure, identity systems, and endpoints. The platform operates by: - Analyzing cloud environments through read-only connections to profile existing resources - Generating and recommending contextually appropriate security canaries based on environment analysis - Deploying canaries through infrastructure-as-code modules - Continuously evolving canary configurations to maintain effectiveness Key capabilities include: - Cloud resource monitoring across AWS and Azure environments - Integration with common security tools and SIEM platforms - Automated canary deployment and maintenance - Support for multiple resource types including S3 buckets, DynamoDB tables, Secrets Manager, SSM Parameters, IAM roles, and GitHub Actions - Infrastructure-as-code deployment using Terraform - Alert generation with contextual information for incident response The system focuses on implementing an "assume breach" approach by distributing deceptive resources that can identify unauthorized access attempts and lateral movement within cloud environments.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A configurable DNS honeypot with SQLite logging and Docker support.
A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.