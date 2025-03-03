Sysdig Secure Logo

Cloud Security
Sysdig Secure is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides security monitoring and protection for cloud environments, containers, and Kubernetes deployments. The platform integrates several key security functionalities: - Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) capabilities for identifying and responding to threats in cloud environments - Vulnerability management with runtime intelligence to reduce alert noise - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for risk assessment across cloud environments - Cloud Identity and Entitlement Management for visibility into cloud permissions - Container and Kubernetes security monitoring - Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning The system utilizes runtime insights and a Cloud Attack Graph to: - Correlate security risks across multiple domains - Identify attack paths and potential lateral movement - Prioritize vulnerabilities based on actual usage and exposure - Monitor cloud workload behavior in real-time - Provide forensic investigation capabilities The platform supports multiple cloud environments and integrates with various cloud providers, offering centralized security management for multi-cloud deployments.

