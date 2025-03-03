Sysdig Secure is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides security monitoring and protection for cloud environments, containers, and Kubernetes deployments. The platform integrates several key security functionalities: - Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) capabilities for identifying and responding to threats in cloud environments - Vulnerability management with runtime intelligence to reduce alert noise - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for risk assessment across cloud environments - Cloud Identity and Entitlement Management for visibility into cloud permissions - Container and Kubernetes security monitoring - Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning The system utilizes runtime insights and a Cloud Attack Graph to: - Correlate security risks across multiple domains - Identify attack paths and potential lateral movement - Prioritize vulnerabilities based on actual usage and exposure - Monitor cloud workload behavior in real-time - Provide forensic investigation capabilities The platform supports multiple cloud environments and integrates with various cloud providers, offering centralized security management for multi-cloud deployments.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) - Version 3.0 Usage for cloud security audits on AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean.
A framework to analyze container images and gather useful information.
An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.
A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
A Python script that lists all main resources of your AWS account, helping you find resources that affect billing and/or security.
Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.