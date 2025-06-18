Logpoint Director Logo

Logpoint Director

0
Commercial
Security Operations
Security Operations
Siem
Centralized Management
Mssp
Security Monitoring
Security Platform
Log Management
Security Automation
Orchestration
Visit Website

Logpoint Director is a centralized management console designed for large-scale and multitenant SIEM deployments. It enables organizations, MSSPs, and MDRs to efficiently manage distributed Logpoint SIEM environments from a single interface. The platform allows administrators to partition deployments into clusters called pools, which maintain physical isolation to ensure data privacy and security between different tenants. This architecture is particularly valuable for managed service providers who need to maintain separation between customer environments. Key capabilities include: - Centralized management of configuration, user provisioning, and health monitoring across multiple Logpoint systems - Simplified deployment of new customer instances with reduced implementation effort - Ability to share and deploy custom analytics, dashboards, and rule sets across multiple customers simultaneously - Comprehensive visibility into server health data and analytics across distributed nodes - Support for multitenant environments with proper isolation between customer data Director is specifically developed in collaboration with service providers to address the operational challenges of managing multiple SIEM deployments, allowing security teams to focus on threat detection and incident response rather than system administration.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

JIMI SOAR Logo
JIMI SOAR

jimi is an orchestration automation tool for multi-team collaboration and automation in IT/Security operations, Development, and CI/CD pipelines.

Free
Security Operations
TheHive Documentation Logo
TheHive Documentation

A collaborative and open-source incident response platform for sharing observables among analysts.

Free
Security Operations
GRR Rapid Response Logo
GRR Rapid Response

Incident response framework focused on remote live forensics

Free
Security Operations
Nuxt Security Logo
Nuxt Security

Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles with Nuxt Security module.

Free
Security Operations
Shuffle Workflows Logo
Shuffle Workflows

Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options.

Free
Security Operations
Wazuh Logo
Wazuh

Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.

Free
Security Operations
InvalidSign Logo
InvalidSign

Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.

Free
Security Operations
AWS Config Rules Repository Logo
AWS Config Rules Repository

AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.

Free
Security Operations

PINNED

Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
PTJunior Logo

PTJunior

An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.

Offensive Security
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds Logo

CTIChef.com Detection Feeds

A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.

Threat Management
OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

Digital Forensics
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security