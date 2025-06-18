Logpoint Director is a centralized management console designed for large-scale and multitenant SIEM deployments. It enables organizations, MSSPs, and MDRs to efficiently manage distributed Logpoint SIEM environments from a single interface. The platform allows administrators to partition deployments into clusters called pools, which maintain physical isolation to ensure data privacy and security between different tenants. This architecture is particularly valuable for managed service providers who need to maintain separation between customer environments. Key capabilities include: - Centralized management of configuration, user provisioning, and health monitoring across multiple Logpoint systems - Simplified deployment of new customer instances with reduced implementation effort - Ability to share and deploy custom analytics, dashboards, and rule sets across multiple customers simultaneously - Comprehensive visibility into server health data and analytics across distributed nodes - Support for multitenant environments with proper isolation between customer data Director is specifically developed in collaboration with service providers to address the operational challenges of managing multiple SIEM deployments, allowing security teams to focus on threat detection and incident response rather than system administration.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
jimi is an orchestration automation tool for multi-team collaboration and automation in IT/Security operations, Development, and CI/CD pipelines.
A collaborative and open-source incident response platform for sharing observables among analysts.
Incident response framework focused on remote live forensics
Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles with Nuxt Security module.
Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options.
Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.
Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.
AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.
PINNED
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
PTJunior
An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.