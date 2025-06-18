Logpoint Director 0 Commercial

Logpoint Director is a centralized management console designed for large-scale and multitenant SIEM deployments. It enables organizations, MSSPs, and MDRs to efficiently manage distributed Logpoint SIEM environments from a single interface. The platform allows administrators to partition deployments into clusters called pools, which maintain physical isolation to ensure data privacy and security between different tenants. This architecture is particularly valuable for managed service providers who need to maintain separation between customer environments. Key capabilities include: - Centralized management of configuration, user provisioning, and health monitoring across multiple Logpoint systems - Simplified deployment of new customer instances with reduced implementation effort - Ability to share and deploy custom analytics, dashboards, and rule sets across multiple customers simultaneously - Comprehensive visibility into server health data and analytics across distributed nodes - Support for multitenant environments with proper isolation between customer data Director is specifically developed in collaboration with service providers to address the operational challenges of managing multiple SIEM deployments, allowing security teams to focus on threat detection and incident response rather than system administration.